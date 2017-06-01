Suspect arrested in St. Pete death of cab driver

St. Petersburg police said a man has been arrested in the death of a cab driver who was stabbed to death Thursday.

John Andrew Hutchens, 59, of Pinellas Park died from the stabbing in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station at the corner of 38th Avenue North and 28th Street.

About 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Warrant Unit arrested Juan Carlos Juares (a k a Juan Carlos Juarez), 27, at a home not far from where the cab was found.

Juares was identified as a suspect based on witness interviews and evidence, and a warrant was obtained.

He is being booked into the Pinellas County jail.

