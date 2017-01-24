Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Palmetto

Terry McDonald

Manatee County sheriff's deputies have arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man.

On Friday night, deputies went to a home in the 2300 block of 1st Avenue East in Palmetto to investigate the report of a shooting. At the home, they found Robert Brewer suffering from a gunshot. He was declared dead a few minutes later.

On Monday, detectives obtained a warrant for Terry McDonald, 27.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office said McDonald was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder.

