Suspect arrested in robbery of elderly man

Pinellas deputies say this man stole money in an optician's office.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said they arrested a man who snatched an envelope of cash from an elderly man in a Largo optometry store.

Adam C. Garris, 29, who has no permanent address, was arrested Thursday morning.

Garris was identified with the help of an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

He was charged with one count of robbery by sudden snatching. Garris was also charged with several unrelated felony charges and warrants: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of credit/ debit card, one count of burglary to a conveyance, one count grand theft, uttering forged bills/checks drafts, failure to appear in a grand theft, failure to appear in a larceny of debit or credit card.

Surveillance video from the Optical Outlet, 3665 East Bay Drive, on May 22 showed the victim waiting for his wife, then a man come into the store, scope out the scene, then grab the envelope from the victim's front pocket. He ran away.

