Suspect can't drive stick-shift, fails to get away in stolen truck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies arrested a Pinson man for first-degree theft of property on Wednesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Dewayne Vert, 29, led officials on a low-speed chase after attempting to get away in a stolen flatbed delivery truck.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Birchwood Street. After checking the vehicle, they concluded it had not been stolen.

A citizen at the scene informed officers that a man had just stolen a delivery truck nearby. Deputies saw the truck turn onto Huffman Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The suspect did not stop the car and continued onto Center Point Parkway and then to I-59 South. Authorities believe the suspect was not familiar with operating a manual vehicle, and could not move it out of first gear.

The truck traveled between 25-30 mph and eventually came to a stop on Bush Boulevard.

In addition to first-degree theft, Vert was charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with a $5900 bond.

