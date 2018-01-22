Teen suspect shoots 15-year-old girl at Italy, Texas school

ELLIS COUNTY -- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has a 16-year-old suspect in custody after a school shooting Monday morning that left a 15-year-old shot.

The sheriff's office said that just before 8 a.m., an active shooter was reported at Italy High School in Italy, Texas.

A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident after shooting a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

The girl was taken via helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Her condition hasn't been released.

An Italy ISD parent showed WFAA a text message alert from Superintendent Lee Joffre sent Monday morning. The message confirmed the shooting at Italy High School, and stated that one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Officials at Stafford Elementary School confirmed to WFAA that it and the high school are both under lockdown.

The sheriff's office tweeted at about 9 a.m. that the students are "being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues." Students will be taken by bus to Stafford Elementary to be dismissed when authorities give the OK.

According to the Texas Tribune, Italy High School has students in 6th through 12th grades. Last school year there were 281 students enrolled.

Parents are frustrated and emotional because they can't get to their kids who are in lockdown inside the school. Parents say the school is small and a good portion of the students witnessed the shooting. My heart breaks for these families and these children. pic.twitter.com/EOT02a4WGR — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 22, 2018

Italy, which calls itself "The Biggest Little Town in Texas," is located off Interstate 35E, near U.S. Highway 77 and State Highway 34, about 15 miles south of Waxahachie.

