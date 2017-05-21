Suspect involved in Pasco overnight shooting with deputies identified

PASC COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting around Darlington and U.S. 19 around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect as he was leaving the area and the shooting suspect started firing at them.

Deputies began to fire back at the suspect and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher J. Cutugno. Cutugno now faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery, DUI, and DUI property damage.

