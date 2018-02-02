Photos released of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino robbery suspect

Police released two photographs of the suspect on Friday morning. (Photo: Seminole Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Seminole Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of taking money from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The suspect approached a cashier in the poker room of the casino with a handgun and took cash around 2 a.m. Friday, Seminole police said.

Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweater with gray sleeves and black pants. He ran from the casino headed south on Orient Road south of Interstate 4.

Seminole police and the hotel's security officers are reviewing the surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1(800)874-8477. Tipsters are eligible to a cash reward up to $3,000.

