Suspect shoots neighbor before six-hour police standoff

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting his neighbor after a six-hour SWAT standoff on Friday night.

Robert Van den Bosch, 64, is charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest without violence.

Lakeland police officers responded to a report of a shooting at New Tampa Highway and Chestnut Road around 10:38 p.m. Friday night.

Police said Van den Bosch had no criminal history, and did not know what prompted his actions.

First responders took Van den Bosch’s neighbor to Lakeland Regional Health in critical condition. However, the neighbor is expected to recover from his injuries, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Officers found the neighbor inside his residence with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police officers saw Van den Bosch inside of his trailer and evacuated nearby residents. After trying to get Van den Bosch to exit the residence, officers had to send in a bomb squad robot from the Florida Fire Marshall’s Office to identify his location. Through the robot's camera system, Van den Bosch was seen moving inside a back bedroom and a handgun was also observed laying on the floor.

After asking again for Van de Bosch to exit the home, officers released chemical agents and Van den Bosch immediately exited the home.

Law enforcement officers took him into custody, and then to the Polk County Jail.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the area where Van den Bosch allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim and made threatening comments. Van Den Bosch refused to leave his home at the time. However, after officers spoke with the victim, officers determined not to file charges against Van den Bosch for Tuesday’s incident.

The investigation from Friday night’s standoff is ongoing.

