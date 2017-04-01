Suspect sought in burning of man behind vacant home

A man is being sought in the death of a man who was burned alive behind a vacant house on Thursday.

A warrant has been issued for Sigfredo Espiniel, 17, in the death of Jose Zarragoitia, 23,

Zarragoitia was found burning behind a vacant home at 12015 N. Oregon Ave., Tampa, by a man who was passing by and smelled smoke. A deputy arrived and used a fire extinguisher, but Zarragoita was declared dead at the scene.

Officials haven't said whether the victim was alive or dead when he was set on fire, but a witness said he believed Zarragoita was still alive when he was on fire.

Espinel is 6-foor-2, 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his neck and arms.

Espinel's last known addresses were 927 Hidden Drive, Lakeland, and 7616 Crown Circle, Tampa.

He drives a 2011 Porche Cayenne SUV, similar to the one seen below.





Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Espinel's arrest. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of this fugitive and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at the Crime Stoppers website, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

