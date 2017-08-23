Suspect sought in home invasion robbery

Pasco County deputies have released a composite image of a man suspected in a home invasion robbery in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday.
The robbery took place just after 1 p.m. at a home in the 26700 block of Magnolia Boulevard. According to detectives, a black male with a firearm entered the home and stole several firearms.
The elderly victim inside was battered but received non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is medium height with a medium build and was wearing shorts and a polo shirt. He had a black backpack
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
