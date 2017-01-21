Suspect identified after shootout with Plant City police

A suspect was struck while engaging in a shootout with police and was transported to a hospital Friday night with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Plant City Police Department.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Issac Macher Thomas of Winter Haven.

According to the PCPD, police responded to a 911 call which came in at around 9:35 p.m. regarding a large group gathered at the McDonald's restaurant at 2001 James L. Redman Parkway.

When police arrived, a black male subject fired at least one round from a firearm towards an officer in full uniform operating a marked car. The suspect fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan. The officer who was fired upon pursued the sedan to the intersection of Alexander Street and Reynolds Street, where the suspect failed to negotiate a turn and ultimately crashed into a dental office suite, police said.

The crash rendered the sedan inoperable, and the suspect attempted to flee the area westbound on foot. A second PCPD unit then arrived, and the suspect pointed a firearm at the second officer. The officer, Sergeant James Burchett, shot the suspect, who was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Per standard policy, Burchett, a seven-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations by the PCPD, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

