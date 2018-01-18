Suspected burglar caught on video inside Winter Haven home

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Winter Haven Police Department is asking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect seen on video inside an elderly woman's home.

The homeowner was home Thursday morning but was not injured, Winter Haven police said.

"This is extremely concerning," said Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird in a statement.

Video released by the police shows the suspected burglar walking inside the home on Avenue O Southeast near 5th Street Southeast. Something inside the home startled the man and he left. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a dark jacket, white sneakers, a camo cap and gloves on his hands.

The homeowner discovered the kitchen door leading from the garage was open, Winter Haven police said. She then found the exterior door to the garage removed from its hinges.

"The brazen nature of someone taking a door off the hinges to gain entry in broad daylight could certainly lead to a dangerous scenario," Bird said. "I am so thankful this homeowner was not harmed during this, but this guy has the potential to strike again and an encounter with a homeowner could have a different result.

"This suspect must be caught."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477.

