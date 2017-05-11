Suspected liquor thief's Facebook post leads to his arrest

Cameron Gore is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit theft. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday for allegedly stealing a liquor bottle from a Lakeland pizzeria after he vowed never to go back to jail.

The sheriff’s office released a video Tuesday of Cameron Gore stealing of a bottle of a vodka-tequila blend and cash from Primo’s Pizzeria on 1031 South Combee Road.

Gore, 21, posted a Facebook cover photo wearing the same shirt as in the video, and with the stolen booze with the caption, “It’s going to be that type of day.”

Authorities said Gore broke into the pizza shop three separate times on March 11, March 18 and May 8.

In February, Gore posted his own mug shot on his Facebook page stating, “People wanted to see my mug shot….Here ya go….Never gonna go back.”

Gore is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit theft.

