Suspects arrested after Bartow park shooting, beating of man

BARTOW, Fla. – The Bartow Police Department has identified the suspects involved in Monday’s armed robbery and shooting of an elderly man at Mosaic Park.

Detectives have arrested two of the suspects on Wednesday night, the police department said.

The suspects are also accused of committing several crimes in Winter Haven and Lake Wales last weekend, including robberies, burglaries and auto thefts.

The Bartow Police Department is expected to identify the suspects at some point Thursday.

