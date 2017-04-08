SWAT situation at Hillsborough home ends peacefully

More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called Saturday to a home where an armed man may have been inside.

Deputies were called to the home in the 2000 block of Sample Loop about 4 p.m., where a man was reported to be standing outside with a rifle, threatening neighbors.

He reportedly appeared intoxicated and went back into the home.

The SWAT team and negotiators worked to contact the home's occupants. Eventually, they were able to reach the occupants and assure them they wanted a peaceful resolution, deputies said.

At 6:45 p.m., a man, a woman and five children exited the home. The man was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

There were no injuries.

A few neighbors were evacuated as the operation continued.

