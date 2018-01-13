Tampa attorney who's a former police officer accused of trafficking cocaine

Robert Carr owns the Resolute Law Group and served the Tampa Police Department for five years. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tampa attorney who is also a former police officer for accusations of trafficking cocaine.

Robert Carr, 66, of Thonotosassa is charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession of a vehicle knowingly used to traffic cocaine. He owns the Resolute Law Group and served the Tampa Police Department for five years.

"It doesn't matter what walk-of-life you come from,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “If you come into Polk County with the intent to sell drugs, you're likely going to end up staying in Polk County as our guest in the jail.

“It doesn't matter if you're an attorney, a former cop, or in this case---both. We're going to lock you up."

Two other men were also arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Brandon Byars, 37, of Tampa is charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine possession of hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logan Sebring, 24, of Bayonet Point is charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carr represented Sebring in a previous criminal case, according to the sheriff’s office.

