Tampa convenience store employee shot and killed in apparent robbery

10News Staff , WTSP 5:25 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department responded to a call about a robbery on Sunday afternoon at a convenience store located at 2802 N. 29th St.

On arrival, the Tampa PD discovered an employee at the 29th Street Store had been shot and killed during the robbery attempt.

The victim of the robbery attempt has been identified as 60-year-old Mohamoud Ibrahim. 

Police continue to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa PD at (813) 231-6130. 

