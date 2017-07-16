Tampa convenience store employee shot and killed in apparent robbery

Photo of the convenience store where the robbery attempt happened courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Google Maps)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department responded to a call about a robbery on Sunday afternoon at a convenience store located at 2802 N. 29th St.

On arrival, the Tampa PD discovered an employee at the 29th Street Store had been shot and killed during the robbery attempt.

The victim of the robbery attempt has been identified as 60-year-old Mohamoud Ibrahim.

Police continue to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa PD at (813) 231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV