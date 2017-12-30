Tampa man arrested, accused of tampering with evidence in fatal shooting

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence in a fatal shooting that took place Thursday, Hillsborough County deputies said.

Investigators say Tyler Bardin, 22, called 911 about 1:43 a.m. and admitted to shooting Brian Vessel, who had turned 46 just the day before, after the two got into a physical altercation at Vessel's home at 3811 Cortez Circle, Tampa.

Deputies say Bardin shot Vessel five times and left the scene with the weapon.

The weapon and the shell casings from the shooting have not been found. Bartin told deputies he had thrown the weapon in a nearby pond. A dive team searched the pond unsuccessfully.

Bardin's lawyer, Ty Trayner, later told detectives the weapon had not been thrown in the pond, but was in an apartment near the shooting scene. Deputies went to the apartment and found Bardin's clothes and cell phone, but no weapon.

Deputies got a warrant for Bardin's arrest on the tampering charge and arrested him Saturday at his home in the 4200 block of Fairway Circle in Tampa.

The homicide investigation is continuing, deputies said.

