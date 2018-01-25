Tampa man accused of practicing dentistry without a license

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TAMPA -- The Florida Department of Health of Law Enforcement arrested a Tampa man Thursday after practicing dentistry or dental hygiene without a license.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Abdel Rahman Hussein Rabah was arrested on charges of unlicensed practice of a healthcare profession and practice of dentistry or dental hygiene without a license.

He was arrested at his illegal business location at 6441 Eureka Springs Rd. in Tampa.

It was discovered he presented himself as "Dr. Abdel Rahman."

FDLE agents received reports in December 2017 of his fake practice when the investigation began. Agents discovered that even though he posted on social media about his practice, he did not have an active license to practice dentistry.

Through further investigation, it was discovered he was getting rid of trash containing syringes, extracted teeth, bloody paper towels, and gauze at his home.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's office plans to prosecute and Rabah has been taken to jail on $30,000 bond.

