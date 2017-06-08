Tampa man arrested for sex with 14-year-old girl

Tyrone Anthony Tucker. Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Tampa man was arrested Thursday on five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior after deputies say he admitted to a consensual sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Tyrone Anthony Tucker, 22, had sex with the victim approximately 20 times between Feb. 14 and May 17, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Detectives obtained evidence confirming the sexual relationship.

Tucker was arrested without incident and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

The investigation continues.

