Tampa man arrested on child porn charges

TAMPA -- A 44-year-old man is behind bars on child porn charges after he uploaded child porn to a Facebook page, investigators say.

Tampa Police contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about a child porn case they were investigating. Officials received complaints about a Facebook account that was uploading child porn including still photos and videos. Investigation revealed that the uploads were coming from Tampa and coming from North Carolina. It had been going on for several months.

A female juvenile was identified as well as a location in Tampa where the child porn was being received. A search warrant was issued at the home of Dabbs Postma. Postma admitted to the video and child porn uploads, officals say. He also admitted to having sex with the girl in Tampa and in North Carolina.

He is being held in the Hillsborough County jail on 10 counts of possession of child porn, promotion of sexual performance by a child, and sexual battery.

A bond was not listed.

