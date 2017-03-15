Tampa man charged after hit-and-run crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A 43-year-old Tampa man is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a crash Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

About 5:10 p.m., a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Hector O. Leon was eastbound on State Road 52 east of Quail Ridge Road. Meanwhile, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Jamie A. Salqado, 23, of Hudson, was westbound.

The Ford left its lane and entered the Toyota's path, and the vehicle collided.

The Toyota was overturned. Salqado was taken to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in serious condition.

FHP says Leon fled the scene on foot, but was found and returned shortly thereafter by a Pasco County deputy.

Leon has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and failure to drive within a single lane.

