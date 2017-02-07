Tampa man charged with 100 counts of child porn

TAMPA – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a 22-year-old Tampa man on 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

FDLE Agents began investigating Nathanael Reyes, 7607 Southern Brook Bend, Apt. 202, after receiving a tip.

A search warrant revealed an online account with several videos that appeared to be child pornography. Further investigation revealed as many as 100 images and videos of child pornography, with many of the victims younger than 5 years old.

Reyes was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail for booking on $1 million bail.

(© 2017 WTSP)