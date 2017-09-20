Tampa neo-Nazi to plead guilty to explosives charges: report

(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

A self-described neo-Nazi is expected to plead guilty to federal explosives charges, according to a report.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times say Brandon Russell will admit to possessing a destructive device and storing explosive material.

Prosecutors said in June that he planned to use the explosives to attack civilians, nuclear facilities and synagogues.

He is the roommate of Devon Arthurs, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed kidnapping in the May deaths of two other roommates, Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk.

While searching Russell's room, investigators found Nazi/white supremacist propaganda, a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh, firearms and ammunition.

© 2017 WTSP-TV