TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department arrived at the scene of what appeared to be a homicide at 1937 W. Union St. around 8:23 a.m. Sunday.

24-year-old Darrius Jaquan Harris was discovered at the scene with serious injuries and was sent to be treated at a local hospital.

He later died from his injuries. The Tampa PD continue to investigate the scene.

