Tampa PD looking for suspect in overnight shooting that killed one teen

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The location of the shooting has been identified as 1015 Lilly White Ct., near N. 7th Ave. and Nuccio Pkwy.

17-year-old Tee'on Milledge was hit by a bullet and died from his wounds.

The Tampa PD continue to look into the case as an active investigation. Stay with 10News for more details.

