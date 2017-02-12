Tampa PD looking for suspect in overnight shooting that killed one teen

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.
The location of the shooting has been identified as 1015 Lilly White Ct., near N. 7th Ave. and Nuccio Pkwy.
17-year-old Tee'on Milledge was hit by a bullet and died from his wounds.
The Tampa PD continue to look into the case as an active investigation. Stay with 10News for more details.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs