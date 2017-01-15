WTSP
Tampa PD looking for possible witnesses of overnight homicide

10News Staff , WTSP 6:32 AM. EST January 15, 2017

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating an apparent homicide of a Tampa man that happened around 10 p.m. in the region of 15th and Elm St.  

The victim had upper body injuries and has been identified as 53-year-old William "Bill" Denham. He was confirmed dead at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The Tampa PD is asking for possible witnesses to contact them with any information at (813) 231-6130.

