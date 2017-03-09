(Photo: MCLAREN, KELLY)

TAMPA -- Tampa police detectives are asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted for withdrawing over $14,500 using counterfeit credit cards at an ATM in Tampa.

An unknown man used the US America Bank ATM located at 1921 Dale Mabry South four different times between 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. He used the ATM 232 times in his attempt to withdraw over $51,000.

During his attempts to steal from the ATM, the suspect was caught on the surveillance camera. He used two different silver vehicles: a newer model Hyundai Santa Fe and a newer Nissan Rogue.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

