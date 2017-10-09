Tampa pharmacist accused of sexual battery of woman he met on Tinder

Authorities are holding Robert Michael Woods, 27, in the Hillsborough County Jail on $250,000 bond. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa pharmacist at an area hospital faces a sexual battery charge after a woman told authorities she believed he drugged her.

Our news partners with the Tampa Bay Times reported the police said the woman then lost consciousness in Robert Michael Woods’ apartment.

Authorities are holding Woods, 27, in the Hillsborough County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Law enforcement officers arrested Woods on Saturday.

Woods met the woman on the dating app Tinder before agreeing to meet at the District Tavern at 116 North 12th St. She drank a beer and agreed to go to his apartment nearby for a party with Woods’ friends. There were no friends there when they arrived.

The two played a drinking game, which involved the woman drinking the liquor absinthe. The woman told the police she didn’t know what happened next until she woke up inebriated in Woods’ bed. He told her he had sex with her.

The woman then went to a hospital, where a sexual assault examination was completed and she was referred to a crisis center.

