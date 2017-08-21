Tampa police: 1 taken to hospital after overnight shooting

Authorities took one person to the hospital after the shooting early Tuesday morning. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Authorities took one person to the hospital after the shooting on Adalee Street West near Tampa Street North around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. No word on the person's condition as of Tuesday morning.

All area roads have reopened since the shooting.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

