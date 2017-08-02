Tampa Police arrest homicide suspect

(Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department responded to calls about a shooting around 2:38 p.m. on July 20 at the 900 block of E. 93rd Ave.

Police discovered 35-year-old Antwan Dixon with gunshot wounds and was sent to be treated at Tampa General Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out between Dixon and a shooting suspect which has been identified as 24-year-old O-Brian Kelly. Kelly shot Dixon before leaving in a vehicle.

Tampa Police arrested Kelly Wednesday and have charged him with second-degree murder.

