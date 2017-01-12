Tampa police wound burglary suspect

TAMPA, Fla. – A burglary suspect threatened Tampa police officers and then was shot Thursday during an investigation on East 25th Avenue.

Officers were investigating the report about 10:53 a.m. when the suspect threatened them, according to a spokesman.

The suspect, who suffered serious injuries, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a charge of violation of probation related to cases robbery and grand theft.

