Tampa police investigating possible abduction

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information on a possible abduction.

Witnesses told police they saw a man grab, strike and force a woman into a 2017 Ford Fusion around 4:55 p.m. Monday at North Armenia Avenue and West Main Street. The Ford Fusion is black with the Florida tag HNKM01.

Authorities believe the car might have a cracked front windshield.

The suspect might be armed with a handgun. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and a black and red baseball cap, according to Tampa police.

Anyone with information on the possible abduction is asked to call the police at (813)231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV