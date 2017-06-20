Tampa police search for four men involved in armed robbery of fireworks tent

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a fireworks tent early Wednesday morning.

Four men robbed Galaxy Fireworks tent at the southwest corner of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Rome Avenue around midnight, according to police.

One man pointed a handgun at one of the employees, and demanded cash from the register.

The employee gave the armed man cash while three other suspects removed several boxes of fireworks.

The four men left in a black-colored Nissan four-door vehicle.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to Tampa police.

The investigation is ongoing.

