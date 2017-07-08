VIDEO: Terrifying Tampa pizza shop armed robbery; reward offered

A man is shown on video with a shirt around his face holding one of the Marco's Pizza workers at gunpoint. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Thursday.

A man is shown on video with a shirt around his face holding one of the restaurant’s workers at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives hope someone will recognize him based on his body build and the clothing he wore during the crime.

Tampa police believe the suspect may have been involved in another robbery at a Citgo gas station on Gandy Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

