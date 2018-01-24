Tampa police searching for suspects after person critically shot

TAMPA -- Tampa police are investigating the scene of a shooting where one person was left critically injured.
Police responded to the call at the 26000 block of E. Emma St. around 12:31 p.m.
One person was found with a gunshot wound in critical condition. One vehicle described as a 2009-2010 light-colored sedan with tinted windows was seen leaving the scene.
Three black males were reportedly inside in their late teens to mid-twenties.
