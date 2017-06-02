WTSP
Close

Tampa police seek info on possible burglary suspect

Tampa police believe this man is responsible for several burglaries.

10News Staff , WTSP 9:17 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

Tampa police are asking for the public's help  to find a man who may be responsible for a string of burglaries in South Tampa.

Police said a man captured on video walked into a resident's backyard about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner made contact with the suspicious man who claimed to be a pool maintenance worker.

He quickly left the property.

If you have information about this possible suspect, please call TPD's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories