Tampa police seek info on possible burglary suspect

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a man who may be responsible for a string of burglaries in South Tampa.

Police said a man captured on video walked into a resident's backyard about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner made contact with the suspicious man who claimed to be a pool maintenance worker.

He quickly left the property.

If you have information about this possible suspect, please call TPD's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV