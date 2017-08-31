Tampa police seek men involved in Travelodge shooting

Tampa police are looking for two men who were involved in a shooting incident at a motel recently.

The incident took place on Aug. 23 at the Travelodge, 2901 E. Busch Blvd., which led to a man in a black shirt shooting at another man in a red shirt.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The male in red was driving a gray or silver Buick. The man in black was linked to a light colored or silver Mitsubishi with an unknown driver.

Detectives are working to identify everyone involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

