Tampa police chief: Murder victim took wrong bus to Seminole Heights nieghborhood

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa police chief identified the murder victim killed Thursday night in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Police found Anthony Naivoa dead on North 15th Street near East Conover Street on Thursday night, according to Interim Chief Brian Dugan.

Police are investigating three suspicious deaths within 11 days in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

"Do not assume this is a white person. Do not assume this is a black person," Dugan said. "Do not assume this is a man."

Dugan warned people not to walk alone in the Seminole Heights neighborhood after the Oct. 9 homicide of Brian Mitchell and the Oct. 11 homicide of Monica Hoffa. Police found Hoffa dead on Oct. 13.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the police.

