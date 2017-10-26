WTSP
Close

Tampa police to release new video related to Seminole Heights murders

Following a string of mysterious murders, some Seminole Heights businesses are hosting events to get people together and comfortable about being out and about in the community.

Mark Bergin and Andrew Krietz, WTSP 12:01 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is set to release new video Thursday afternoon related to this month’s Seminole Heights murders.

A release from Tampa police said Interim Chief Brian Dugan will share the video during a news conference slated to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The video is separate from the video released on Oct. 13, which shows a man who could help solve the Oct. 9 homicide of Brian Mitchell.

Police are also investigating the murders of Monica Caridad Hoffa on Oct. 11 and Anthony Naiboa on Oct. 19.

Watch: Tampa police release video of man who could help solve Brian Mitchell’s homicide

Timeline: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

Related: ”Bring his head to me” | Tampa mayor doesn't mince words in hunt for a killer

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Timeline: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

WTSP

'Bring his head to me' | Tampa mayor doesn't mince words in hunt for a killer

WTSP

Seminole Heights businesses host events to bring out community

WTSP

Streetlight repairs, cleaning vacant lots aim to improve Seminole Heights safety

WTSP

'Goodness is going to win this:' Tampa leaders address Seminole Heights killings

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories