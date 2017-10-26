Tampa police to release new video related to Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is set to release new video Thursday afternoon related to this month’s Seminole Heights murders.
A release from Tampa police said Interim Chief Brian Dugan will share the video during a news conference slated to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The video is separate from the video released on Oct. 13, which shows a man who could help solve the Oct. 9 homicide of Brian Mitchell.
Police are also investigating the murders of Monica Caridad Hoffa on Oct. 11 and Anthony Naiboa on Oct. 19.
