Tampa police to release new video related to Seminole Heights murders

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn addresses police officers on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is set to release new video Thursday afternoon related to this month’s Seminole Heights murders.

A release from Tampa police said Interim Chief Brian Dugan will share the video during a news conference slated to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The video is separate from the video released on Oct. 13, which shows a man who could help solve the Oct. 9 homicide of Brian Mitchell.

Police are also investigating the murders of Monica Caridad Hoffa on Oct. 11 and Anthony Naiboa on Oct. 19.

Watch: Tampa police release video of man who could help solve Brian Mitchell’s homicide

Timeline: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

Related: ”Bring his head to me” | Tampa mayor doesn't mince words in hunt for a killer

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV