Tampa police trying to ID driver of truck in deadly crash

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department released surveillance footage Friday of a truck involved in a deadly crash earlier this month.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, on West Sligh Avenue at North Highland Avenue.

The truck shown in the video released shows the truck racing another truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call (813)231-6130.

