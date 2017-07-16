Tampa police: Two juveniles wounded in Monday morning shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - Two juveniles were wounded in a Monday morning shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Both juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries when police were called to the 1900 block of East 26th Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

Authorities took both juveniles to a hospital for treatment.

Tampa police said the incident does not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (813)231-6130.

