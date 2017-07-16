Tampa police: Two juveniles wounded in Monday morning shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - Two juveniles were wounded in a Monday morning shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Both juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries when police were called to the 1900 block of East 26th Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.
Authorities took both juveniles to a hospital for treatment.
Tampa police said the incident does not appear to be random.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (813)231-6130.
