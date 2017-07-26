Tampa police: Two men shot inside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. – Authorities took two men to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting at an apartment.
Neither man's condition was available as of 3 a.m. Thursday.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting at an apartment inside of Tzadik Oaks around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities did not know the motive for the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
