Tampa teacher stole colleague's credit card, deputies say

A teacher stole a credit card from a colleague while students were at recess, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, about 3 p.m. Sept. 5, the victim was sitting outside at Hammond Elementary School watching her students while they participated in recess. The suspect, Sylvia Clark, 48, of Tampa, was sitting at the same table.

The victim placed her purse and lunchbox on the table to assist a student, and deputies say Clark removed the victim's wallet with contents valued at over $340.

About two hours later, the victim's credit card was used at Publix, 15151 Dale Mabry Highway. Clark was seen on video surveillance and identified by the victim.

Clark was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

