Teacher battered one student, molested another, deputies say

An Osceola County teacher is accused of battering one student and molesting another, deputies said.

According to investigators, Angel Arzuaga, 31, a teacher at Four Corners Upper School in Kissimmee, held down and battered a 13-year-old victim, then allowed another student to batter the victim in March. He was arrested April 18 and charged with two counts of child abuse. He was dismissed by the school.

On April 20, Osceola detectives received a report from the Polk County Sheriff's Office that before the holiday break, Arzuaga had inappropriately touched and exposed himself to a 14-year-old student in his classroom.

After the molestation victim found out about Arzuaga's arrest on the abuse charges, she was able to report the molestation, Osceola deputies said.

After an investigation, Arzuaga was arrested Friday by Polk County deputies on a warrant for child abuse, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, and battery.

