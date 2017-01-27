Teacher paid middle schooler $28K hush money after sex

A Dallas Independent School District teacher is accused of having sex with a middle school student. But there's a twist. Investigators say that she paid that student $28,000 to stay quiet.

It all started at Quintanilla Middle School in Dallas. Police say 30-year-old Sandy Doan had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Court documents state that Doan talked to police and confirmed that the student received an image of her exposing her breast and they had engaged in explicit text messaged. But police say that it went further and the two of them had sex at least three times since July 2015.

The boy's mother found the messages. The mother also noticed that he suddenly had a lot of money.

Police say the teen started extorting money from the teacher. The arrest affidavit states that the teen sent Doan a text message in January 2016 demanding money.

"Aint b'sing watch ima start getting the pics and everything ready to show the cops. Right i aint playing," the text reads.

Police say the teacher paid the teen about $28,000. The family says the boy would spend it on alcohol and drugs. His mother went to the principal.

Documents state that she requested that the school tell the teacher to stop providing money to her child as he was using it for illegal purposes and causing issues at home.

Doan was arrested on January 20 and charged with sexual assault and is on administrative leave. The student most likely won't be charged with a crime for taking the money.

