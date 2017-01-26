Teen accused of posing as deputy in search for Markeith Loyd

EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teen is accused of pretending to be a sheriff's deputy in the search for a fugitive in the slaying of a police officer.
News outlets report 19-year-old Ka'mesha Nicole Byrd was arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Sumter County deputies say Byrd posed as a deputy to gain access into people's homes in The Villages last week. A couple says Byrd warned them about Loyd, who was wanted at the time in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer. He has since been arrested.
Detectives say surveillance video helped them track down Byrd. She told authorities she had impersonated a deputy on multiple occasions in Sumter and Marion counties and said she wanted to become a law enforcement officer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs