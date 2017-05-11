WTSP
Teen accused of tossing woman into pool serving house arrest

AP , WTSP 7:18 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida teenager accused of tossing a 68-year-old woman into a pool during a party at an apartment complex is on house arrest.

The Miami Herald reports a judge on Tuesday ordered the 16-year-old to serve 21 days of house arrest. But he's allowed to go to school, church and to travel with his basketball team.

The teen is charged as a juvenile with battery on a person over the age of 65. He's shown on a video throwing Nancy James into the pool as she tried to break up a party near Fort Lauderdale that more than 200 teens showed up for on Saturday.

The teen turned himself into authorities on Monday. He faces another hearing in June.

© 2017 Associated Press


