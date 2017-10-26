Teen charged with murder in Pinellas Park shooting death

A 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a man he wanted to buy him beer, Pinellas Park police said.

According to detectives, about 7 p.m. Monday the teen, whose name we are withholding because of his age, met John Asch, 44, at a convenience store on the corner of 66th Street and 62nd Avenue. Police said Asch was homeless.

Police said the teen gave Asch money to purchase beer. Asch instead rode away on a bicycle with the money.

The teen chased Asch on his bicycle and shot the older man in the head, police said.

Asch survived the shooting, but died two days later.

The teen has been arrested and will be booked into the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

© 2017 WTSP-TV