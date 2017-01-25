Teen charged with taking pellet gun to school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Tampa Bay area teen is facing a felony charge after bringing a pellet gun to school.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 18-year-old Rodarius Green was arrested Wednesday at Lakewood High School.
St. Petersburg police say a teacher learned of a photo of the student holding a pellet gun on social media. The teacher then alerted a school resource officer. Officers say they stopped the student as he was attempting to board a bus to go home and found the pellet gun in his backpack.
Green was charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds. He was being held on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.
